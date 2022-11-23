Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,147,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $524.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.90. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.91 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

