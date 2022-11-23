King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,703 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $222.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

