King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $716,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $184.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.