SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,379,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,102,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,581,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,065,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $147.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.28. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $1,155,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,625. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

