King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

