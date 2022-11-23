Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $32.36 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 5,923.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.