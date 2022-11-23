O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 12,121 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock worth $207,282,832. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

