iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

