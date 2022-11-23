Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 238 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.89% of Qualys worth $43,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.