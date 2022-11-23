SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SITM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

SITM stock opened at $102.57 on Monday. SiTime has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.90.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,026 shares of company stock worth $500,167 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 254,472 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

