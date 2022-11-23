James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:JHX opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
