Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 629,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 765,286 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $40,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

