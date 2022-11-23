TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 5.8%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. 22,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,084,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

TuSimple Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $39,340,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TuSimple by 18.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,027 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 51.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TuSimple by 62.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,044 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

