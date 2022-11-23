Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Insider Activity

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

