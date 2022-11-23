Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15,929.2% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SPDW stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

