Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 995 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.