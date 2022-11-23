Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 995 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Shares of FNV opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.60.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
