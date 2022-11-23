Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,794 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 63,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

