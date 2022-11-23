Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,225 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.85% of 10x Genomics worth $43,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after buying an additional 130,149 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

10x Genomics stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $157.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

