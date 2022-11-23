Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of GD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

