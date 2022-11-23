King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

