King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,241 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.28.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

