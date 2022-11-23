King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,254 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
Castle Biosciences stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $48.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.