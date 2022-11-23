King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,254 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,588 shares of company stock valued at $572,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

