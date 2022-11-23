King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,395 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,676,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,772 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $146.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,937.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,761.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $242,927.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,009,761.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,993 shares of company stock valued at $358,237 and sold 158,405 shares valued at $6,596,879. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

