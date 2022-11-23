King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 480 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.