King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 431.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,150 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.65% of DermTech worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 19.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 184,633 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 133.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 407,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 232,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 102.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 297,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 100,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,018,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,038.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,047 shares of company stock valued at $199,986. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered DermTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on DermTech from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading

