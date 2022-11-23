King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.11 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

