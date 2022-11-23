King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $205,920,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $143.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

