Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.29% of WD-40 worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of -0.21. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.91.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.67%.

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

