Bridgewater Associates LP Has $7.90 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $118.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

