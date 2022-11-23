BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,249 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

