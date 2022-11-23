Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,197,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CSL opened at $255.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.50 and its 200 day moving average is $269.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

