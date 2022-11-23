Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 18,603 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.28% of Hostess Brands worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after acquiring an additional 289,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,566,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,245,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

