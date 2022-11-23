Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 13,688 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.40% of Medifast worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

MED stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $221.99.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 49.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.