Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $8.24 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.22% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

