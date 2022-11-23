Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 19,056 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.31% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $424,519.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

