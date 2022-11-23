CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.