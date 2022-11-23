CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

FNV stock opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

