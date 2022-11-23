CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $209.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $290.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

