CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.48. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

