CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $183.99 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.