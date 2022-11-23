Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Generac worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac Stock Up 3.8 %

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $447.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.