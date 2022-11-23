Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $7.49 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after acquiring an additional 560,383 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

