Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.83 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

