Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,387 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $631,717.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,382 shares of company stock worth $25,395,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of TOST opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.45.

Toast Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.