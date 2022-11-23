Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 237.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Qualys Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.88.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

