Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,411 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Hormel Foods worth $47,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.