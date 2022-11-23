Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,158 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $49,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

