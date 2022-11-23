Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,561,269 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 392.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $43,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2,054.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 646,692 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,461,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 550,713 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

