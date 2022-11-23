Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $327.25 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $337.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

