Deutsche Bank AG Has $46.33 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,491 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $46,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.